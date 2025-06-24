Celtic have been long in pursuit of the Belgian attacker but now could hit a stumbling block.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic pursuits of a long term attacker are becoming the centre of conflicting rumours abroad as uncertainty lingers over their long term future.

Back in January, the Premiership champions were linked to a move for Royal Antwerp winger Michel Ange Balikwisha. His season was disrupted by injury but still scored four times with three assists in 18 games overall, but a move away from Belgium could beckon with just a year left on his deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first calendar year in which Celtic have been linked to Balikwisha. Back in July 2024, the Hoops were rumoured to be interested in the former Belgian youth international but it is now claimed that their long term ambitions have been dented.

Michel Ange Balikwisha to Celtic latest

According to reports in Belgium, 5.1 million euros is the amount Antwerp are believed to be demanding off suitors and even though there has been a long standing interested, Celtic think this is a price too high for someone who didn’t have their injury issues to seek last season. It goes as far as saying that Celtic are unlikely to sign the winger this summer but it’s a report in direct conflict with Voetbal Belgie’s recent suggestions.

They have stated: “Michel-Ange Balikwisha may leave Antwerp with a good offer. According to Scottish sources, Celtic would be prepared to throw up to 6 million euros on the table. Antwerp expects more, but the Great Old needs money and is therefore in a weaker negotiating position.”

That is a totally difference set of circumstances, with that report claiming they’d be willing to cough up more than an extra one million euros than the price they are suggested to believe is too high. It leaves the situation surrounding Antwerp’s winger in a state of doubt over what actually is going to come next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belgian winger on his future amid Celtic interest

Speaking earlier this year, the attacker said of interest from other clubs including Celtic: “Without the injuries I have had this season, I probably wouldn’t be at Antwerp anymore. I suffered a meniscus in the 2024 winter transfer window. And last summer, Celtic, Lille and Lens came knocking and I was out again at a bad time.

“I don’t know whether I will leave this summer. The chairman and Marc Overmars will be in charge of that in the coming weeks. How I end the play-offs will determine a lot. If I continue on this path with the way I am playing, things can go quickly. And if it turns our tomorrow that my Antwerp story is coming to an end, then I hope to sign elsewhere in time, so that I can play a farewell match to the fans.”

Celtic currently have Daizen Maeda, Nicolas Kuhn, James Forrest and Yang to call upon on the flanks with Jota out long term. There is doubt over the future of Kuhn though with talk of RB Leipzig and the Bundesliga in the air, while Newcastle United have been mentioned as a suitor.