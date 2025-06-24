Celtic target centre of conflicting rumours as uncertainty lingers amid seller's 'weaker negotiating position'

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Celtic have been long in pursuit of the Belgian attacker but now could hit a stumbling block.

Celtic pursuits of a long term attacker are becoming the centre of conflicting rumours abroad as uncertainty lingers over their long term future.

Back in January, the Premiership champions were linked to a move for Royal Antwerp winger Michel Ange Balikwisha. His season was disrupted by injury but still scored four times with three assists in 18 games overall, but a move away from Belgium could beckon with just a year left on his deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is not the first calendar year in which Celtic have been linked to Balikwisha. Back in July 2024, the Hoops were rumoured to be interested in the former Belgian youth international but it is now claimed that their long term ambitions have been dented.

Michel Ange Balikwisha to Celtic latest

According to reports in Belgium, 5.1 million euros is the amount Antwerp are believed to be demanding off suitors and even though there has been a long standing interested, Celtic think this is a price too high for someone who didn’t have their injury issues to seek last season. It goes as far as saying that Celtic are unlikely to sign the winger this summer but it’s a report in direct conflict with Voetbal Belgie’s recent suggestions.

They have stated: “Michel-Ange Balikwisha may leave Antwerp with a good offer. According to Scottish sources, Celtic would be prepared to throw up to 6 million euros on the table. Antwerp expects more, but the Great Old needs money and is therefore in a weaker negotiating position.”

That is a totally difference set of circumstances, with that report claiming they’d be willing to cough up more than an extra one million euros than the price they are suggested to believe is too high. It leaves the situation surrounding Antwerp’s winger in a state of doubt over what actually is going to come next.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Belgian winger on his future amid Celtic interest

Speaking earlier this year, the attacker said of interest from other clubs including Celtic: “Without the injuries I have had this season, I probably wouldn’t be at Antwerp anymore. I suffered a meniscus in the 2024 winter transfer window. And last summer, Celtic, Lille and Lens came knocking and I was out again at a bad time.

“I don’t know whether I will leave this summer. The chairman and Marc Overmars will be in charge of that in the coming weeks. How I end the play-offs will determine a lot. If I continue on this path with the way I am playing, things can go quickly. And if it turns our tomorrow that my Antwerp story is coming to an end, then I hope to sign elsewhere in time, so that I can play a farewell match to the fans.”

Celtic currently have Daizen Maeda, Nicolas Kuhn, James Forrest and Yang to call upon on the flanks with Jota out long term. There is doubt over the future of Kuhn though with talk of RB Leipzig and the Bundesliga in the air, while Newcastle United have been mentioned as a suitor.

Related topics:Premiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice