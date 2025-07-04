The Dutch icon has joined Arne Slot’s new-look coaching team as an assistant manager at Anfield

Liverpool have named former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Arne Slot’s new assistant, subject to him acquiring a work permit.

The Dutchman joins the Reds’ new-look coaching team at Anfield replacing Johnny Heitinga, who left the Premier League champions earlier this summer to take up the manager’s post at Ajax.

Vastly experienced boss Van Bronckhorst previously held managerial roles at Feyenoord, Guangzhou City and Besiktas in between his year-long spell at Ibrox, winning trophies in the Netherlands and Scotland.

The 50-year-old joins forces with fellow countryman Slot, who enjoyed a memorable first season in charge by guiding Liverpool to the league title.

Van Bronckhorst arrives in Merseyside alongside Xavi Valero, who has been appointed first-team goalkeeping coach after seven years at West Ham. He previously worked under Rafa Benitez at Liverpool back in 2007 before following the Spaniard to Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli and Real Madrid.

New Liverpool coach reached out to Gerrard after Aston Villa sacking

Van Bronckhorst replaced Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as Gers boss in 2021, and while his reign in Govan proved ill-fated, the pair struck up a friendly relationship, so much so that when Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa after just 11 months, Van Bronckhorst reached out to offer his support to the former England international.

Speaking shortly after Gerrard was axed by the Midlands club, Van Bronckhorst said: “For him personally, since I joined here I have had regular contact with Steven about his time at Aston Villa and, of course, the games we play at Rangers.

“It’s part of your job, I just sent him a message as well this morning. Eventually, I think all managers will face it at one time. It’s not what you want because we are all dedicated to our jobs, we give everything to bring success to the club but if that’s not going well you know the pressure is on you.

“For sure, he will learn from his time at Aston Villa and also with his time at Rangers to become a better manager for his next job.”