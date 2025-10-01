The Hoops boss has been reflecting on his side’s start to the campaign ahead of a return to Europa League action on Thursday

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers is adamant the goals will start to flow from his Celtic side over time as he declared that to be the only thing missing from their start to the campaign.

The Hoops drew a blank for the fourth time this season despite racking up an impressive 26 attempts on goal as Hibs snatched a point at Parkhead on Saturday, ensuring they relinquished top spot in the table to Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his side’s start in an interview with Celtic TV, the Northern Irishman said: “I think it's all about transferring that superiority in the game into goals. Simple as that.

“We've started the season unbeaten. We've drawn some games we would have liked to have won and ultimately that's what the game is about. It doesn't matter if you are the manager of a massive club like Celtic or you work lower down the leagues.

“When you arrive on the pitch in that situation, it's to win - full stop. I think that we could have won more games. But I'm happy with obviously a lot of the new players coming in and how they're adapting to the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Slowly, we're seeing the work on the field, but it's just those final steps that will hopefully turn all of that superiority into goals.”

Lack of goals a concern but Rodgers hails Celtic’s defensive solidity

Celtic may have struggled to find the net on a regular basis, but Rodgers’ men have been rock solid at the opposite end, conceding just one goal in the Premiership.

Rodgers said: “Obviously you always want balance in your team, both from an offensive and defensive situation. From a defensive perspective, it's not just the back four and the goalkeeper. You need to defend well as a team.

“The team are working very, very hard with their pressing and counter-pressing. Obviously, when it gets to the back four, when they have to make blocks or make saves, they're there to stand up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look at that side of the game equally in balance with the offensive side. That part is really, really good. Now it's the hardest part in the game, which is improving the trajectory of the team with the goals.”

Brendan Rodgers confident of more to come from two new signings

Summer signings Marcelo Saracchi and Sebastian Tounekti have both made promising starts to their Celtic careers and Rodgers is confident the pair will only get better over time.

Left-back Saracchi - on loan from Boca Juniors - impressed in Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Hibs after being given the nod over fan favourite Kieran Tierney, while Tunisian winger Tounekti has already looked a shrewd acquisition in recent weeks.

Rodgers added: “ I think that both players have a tactical intelligence in the game. Obviously, their technique is strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marcelo has lots of experience. A Uruguayan international and from day one, he's been outstanding. His mentality, his aggression, all the things that we want to see, he's had those.

“Sebastian has started really well in his time here. It's not easy to become a winger here at Celtic. For him to settle in so fast into the rhythm of the team has been really good.

“Those players will show over time that they can offer Celtic a lot.”