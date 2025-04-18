Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool could be moving on from a key player and a Celtic favourite could replace him says a former Parkhead star,

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic star reckons one of his former teammates is a great candidate to replace Trent Alexander Arnold at Liverpool.

The Reds are bracing for potentially losing one of their favourite sons this summer who could become a figure divisive in nature should he seal a free transfer to Real Madrid. While the likes of Mo Salah commit their futures to the Premier League champions in waiting, they could be hunting a new right back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Jullien reckons former Celtic pal Jeremie Frimpong deserves a crack at it. He has been linked to Anfield off form at Bayer Leverkusen and having seen him work first hand while together in Scotland, the French defender believes it’d be a crazy deal worth making happen, as he has a hunch that Frimpong could become a major player with such a move.

Former Celtic star backed for Liverpool

Jullien told the Celtic Way: "Wow, that would be crazy. Yeah, I think that he has the quality for it, though. He has shown it at the highest level against big opponents with Leverkusen, and I think he would be up for the challenge. He’s a really good player. I told our new right-back at Montpelier about the story of Jeremie, and how football goes so fast.

"I remember during the transfer window, he was not even in the team, and that he joined on Deadline Day or something like that. He was just unbelievable - you could not take him out of the team. Now, he is doing well at Bayer Leverkusen, and I think he will probably do even more at other clubs, because I did see that there were a lot of clubs interested in him. I am happy for him, because he deserves it. He has a good mentality, he is a good lad, and he deserves every inch of everything that he is doing. What a result for him."

Celtic connections

Were Frimpong to make that move, he would link up with Dutch international and Celtic favourite Virgil Van Dijk, the former Hoops star penning a new deal until 2027 earlier this week. He said to Liverpool’s website: “I’m very happy, very proud. There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it. It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool. There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.

“I think the first moment when I joined the club, there were so many uncertainties in terms of what to expect. Obviously you have expectations – but really, what's going to happen? Not only on the pitch as a football player but definitely in my life. And the expectations that we had have been exceeded and even more. And to be in a position now where I'm the captain, played so many games, won so many games, have also obviously been on the losing side unfortunately – it makes me very proud and very happy. Like I said, it's an absolute privilege to be here and the captain and playing for this club, just to be part of Liverpool and its history as well.”