Celtic make 'improved' last-ditch contract offer to keep outgoing star as one key factor could sway decision
Celtic have reportedly tabled an ‘improved’ offer to keep out-of-contract star Greg Taylor at Parkhead beyond the summer.
The Scotland international appeared to be heading for the exit door and free agent status, but the Daily Record now claim that the Hoops have ‘upped the ante’ by lodging one last attempt to convince the 27-year-old left-back to put pen to paper on extended terms, by agreeing a new three-year deal.
With Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney set to rejoin his boyhood club, as well as potential talks with Crystal Palace loanee Jeffrey Schlupp about turning his temporary spell into a permanent stay, it looked as if Brendan Rodgers was resigned to losing Taylor last month.
Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb have been leading the chase for his signature, but a surprise return to the starting line-up and a man of the match performance in the 5-1 Premiership win over Kilmarnock last Saturday indicated that both parties have had a change of heart.
The Parkhead hierarchy have been in talks with Taylor over his future in Glasgow for several months and have now offered a contract that keep him at Celtic Park until the summer of 2028 and would also ensure he pockets a significant wage rise.
However, it remains unclear how much game time the former Kilmarnock defender would be given with fan favourite Tierney already agreeing a pre-contract and Schlupp open to remaining at the club long term.
Taylor currently has a big offer to weigh up from GNK Dinamo, but that could be impacted after Italy World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro was sacked from his head coach role. He also has interest from clubs in the MLS, Italy and England.
Rodgers had always made it clear he is keen to keep the player but acknowledged recently that he was likely to leave. However, his re-emergence against Killie left the Celtic boss more bullish about the situation, admitting he would continue to fight “to the very end” to keep a player.
That appears to be the case now and Celtic are trying hard to convince him to remain in Glasgow, with one key factor for Taylor to weigh up.
Having just become a dad, Taylor paradeded his young daughter Ruvie as a mascot ahead of the Kilmarnock game and family reasons could sway his decision to remain in Scotland.
