The star began his career in the UK at Celtic and is now at Liverpool.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic star is being linked with a shock move amid the January transfer window. - just as Liverpool contract talk rumours fly.

Virgil Van Dijk was a relative unknown to UK fans when arriving at Celtic from Groningen in 2013, but 10 years on from his Parkhead exit, he is now one of the world’s top defenders. The Dutchman strolled through time at Celtic and has been with Liverpool since 2018.

He is out of contract in the summer and talk has been rampant over where he could go next. There were suggestions earlier this month that an announcement could be imminent with Liverpool having a contract offer that would ‘break the bank.’ Now, they could have company in the finance department.

It’s been stated in the Daily Mirror that the Celtic success story is in talks with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal over a shock move with the defender still at the top of his game and chasing another Premier League title. Citing swirling rumours in the middle-east, it’s claimed the club’s president Fahad bin Nafel has had a meeting with the Dutchman’s agent in London.

Until the announcement is sealed - with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold also out of contract - speculation will continue to surround the defender but the surprise Saudi rumour is the latest to take flight this window. It’s resulting in theories like one spawned by former striker Robbie Fowler to follow the ex-Celtic defender.

Fowler told Prime Video: "I do have a little theory actually, I don't know if this is so far from the truth. I just think two of them have signed already, for some reason and maybe one hasn't. But a simple fact is that the club can't come out and say 'you have signed' because it makes the other one look worse. I think there is a possibility that may have happened."

In total, Van Dijk won two Premiership titles and a League Cup when wearing the Hoops. He was named in the PFA Team of the Season in both of his seasons and also scooped a Celtic Player of the Year award during his first campaign.