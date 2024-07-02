Nat Phillips struggled to make an impact during his loan spell at Celtic. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The defender spent time at Celtic last season and is back at Liverpool.

A former Celtic player looks likely to make his exit from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

Amid a raft of injuries to his backline last season, Hoops boss and ex-Anfield gaffer Brendan Rodgers moved to bring in Nat Phillips on a six-month loan deal. His impact wasn’t massive but he did feature eight times before heading back to Merseyside at the start of 2024.

He then impressed for Cardiff City in the English Championship in the second half of the season, but upon returning to Liverpool, his future has again been left uncertain. Now it is reported in the Athletic that Phillips, “who has one year remaining on his contract, looks certain to move on.”

Another Liverpool situation that Celtic could have mention with is that of back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. They were first linked with making a move to sign the Republic of Ireland international in January and now it has been confirmed that Joe Hart has retired from playing, following three seasons as Celtic number one.

Martin Dubravka, Viljami Sinisalo and Asmir Begovic are just some of the names to have been mentioned with taking over Hart’s mantle in Glasgow. There is also the added element of Benjamin Siegrist may move on, with the back-up keeper’s minutes restricted.