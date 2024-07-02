‘Other plans’ - departing midfielder claims that Brendan Rodgers forced the Celtic board to sell him
Former Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic has opened up on the reasons behind his Parkhead departure after securing a summer switch to Swedish champions Malmo.
The 25-year-old parted ways with Celtic after months of speculation surrounding his future and his relationship with manager Brendan Rodgers.
The Montenegro international signed for Celtic in the summer of 2022 and was initially a useful squad player under Ange Postecgolou as the team lifted the treble - scoring five goals in 26 appearances in his first season.
However, his chances were limited following the appointment of Rodgers, and after just 47 minutes of first team action, he was loaned out to English Championship side Stoke City where he managed to make 19 league appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists as the Potters finished in 17th place.
Speaking on social media after his exit, the Celtic outcast wished his former club well and reflected fondly on his time in Glasgow. He also claimed that he had wanted a second chance to impress and admitted that his exit came much earlier than expected.
He posted: "So my time at Celtic has come to an end, earlier than I thought and expected and wanted but some other people had another opinion and I gotta respect that.
"I wanna thank the players, the staff and the fans because that is what Celtic is about, we made good memories together and I will always have love for Celtic.
"Good luck and Celtic are f*****g massive everywhere they go.”
"All the best in the future."
Many fans were left bemused at the message and ultimately were left questioning who made the final decision on his departure.
Haksabanovic, in his first interview with Swedish press at his new club, confirmed that it was Rodgers who made the decisive call, and added that the Celtic chiefs actually wanted him to have more time at the club to prove himself.
Asked on whether it was Rodgers that forced the move, he said: "Yes, mostly him (Rodgers), because the board wanted me to stay. They believed in me but he had other plans."
