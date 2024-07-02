Matt O'Riley is a target for a number of Premier League clubs after an impressive campaign last term. | Getty Images

Celtic are expected to lose one of last season’s outstanding performers in the summer window

Newly-promoted Premier League side Southampton are determined to land Celtic star Matt O’Riley, but must first overcome a huge stumbling block, according to reports.

Saints boss Russell Martin is a huge admirer of the 23-year-old, who fired in an impressive 18 goals and 13 assists from 37 Premiership appearances for Brendan Rodger’s side last season.

O’Riley was the catalyst for Celtic’s Premiership and Scottish Cup double triumph last term and his performances have earned him interest from several Premier League clubs such as Fulham and West Ham, along with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, who were rebuffed when they last made an approach in January.

However, the Daily Echo understands that Martin is looking to use his links with O’Riley to his advantage when trying to land the Danish midfielder.

Martin signed O’Riley from Fulham during his time at MK Dons and was the first manager to give him regular first team exposure. He played a total of 23 league games in Martin’s final season with the Dons and scored three goals.

He continued to flourish for the six months that followed under Liam Manning - earning himself a move to Celtic Park in January 2022 where he has since been a standout performer.

In an interview in September 2022, shortly after signing for Celtic, O’Riley spoke highly of Martin and claimed that he was massively influential in his footballing journey during his time in Buckinghamshire.

He said at the time: “He was a big influence on me at MK. He’s the first manager to really understand me as a player and more importantly as a person.”

Southampton are pushing hard to secure the deal, thought to be in the region of £20m, which would be a statement of intent following promotion.

However, the player’s personal terms and wage demands are thought to be a stumbling block, which could drag out the deal, according to Daily Echo.

The situation remains fluid, with a lot of negotiations required to bridge the gap between what O’Riley desires and what Southampton is willing to pay.