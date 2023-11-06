The ex-Hoops and Scotland defender reckons Brendan Rodgers’ side have proved they can hold their own at Europe’s elite level.

Charlie Mulgrew has tipped Celtic to spring a major Champions League surprise against Atletico Madrid and keep their European dream alive.

Brendan Rodgers’ men head to the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday night knowing a defeat will all but end their adventure in the competition for another season, while clinging on to hopes of sealing a Europa League play-off place if they can finish third in Group E.

But ex-Hoops defender Mulgrew reckons they proved in the 2-2 draw with Diego Simeone’s men at Parkhead that they can more than hold their own against the Spaniards, who currently sit fourth in La Liga, having played a game less than city rivals Real and current leaders Girona.

The Hoops have failed to record a victory in Europe’s elite club competition since a 3-0 away triumph over Belgian outfit Anderlecht in 2017. And Mulgrew – who was part of Neil Lennon’s side, which famously beat Barcelona in the group stages in 2012 – believes they can reverse that trend in the Spanish capital, despite admitting it will be tough.

Speaking to Legalsportsbook.com , the former Scotland international said: “Away against Atletico, you might need to defend ten really dangerous attacks, and you might only have one or two chances, so you must take them.

“If they produce a performance like last week when they were the better team in the first half, they have a chance. They have to defend their box well and, at the other end, take the chances that come their way. Chances will probably be few, but they will get one or two, and they’ve got to take them.

“If Celtic are going to win the game, it’s going to be by the odd goal, either 1-0 or 2-1. This is the top end of European football, and it’s all about fine margins, and you need to be ruthless inside both of the 18-yard boxes – whether it’s defending your own or scoring in your opponents.

“It’s always more difficult when you go away from home, the atmosphere in the stadium, there’s a psychological thing about away games, especially in Europe, when you’re away from your comforts. A crowd that’s not the Celtic Park crowd that are behind you for everything, cheering throw-ins, the whole place erupting when you get a shot on target, the Champions League music and so on.