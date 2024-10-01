Brendan Rodgers has reflected fondly on his memories of managing Emre Can. | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic face Borussia Dortmund in their second Champions League game of the season

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has said that he is looking forward to seeing Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can ahead of what promises to be an intriguing Champions League clash at the Signal Iduna Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers brought Can to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and reflected fondly on his time working with the versatile German international.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can played 27 Premier League matches in Rodgers final full season at Anfield and remained a key first team player under successor Jurgen Klopp.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Rodgers told reporters: “I’m looking forward to seeing Emre Can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emre was a player that was absolutely brilliant for me at Liverpool. I travelled to Germany to convince him to come to England as a young player. He was fantastic wherever I asked him to play. He played with a real sense of maturity and quality.

“He’s the captain here and he’s a very very good player also.”

Can was lauded at Liverpool for his ability to play all across the back four whilst also being an effective central midfield player. He is fondly remembered by supporters for scoring an incredible overhead kick against Watford, which earned him the 2016/17 Premier League Goal of the Season award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German international left Liverpool to join Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in 2018 and has been a key focal point in the heart of the team’s midfield for the last six seasons.

Last term was his most successful in Europe and he played in nearly all of his team’s matches en route to the Champions League final before falling short against Real Madrid.

Can opened this season’s Champions League campaign with an assist to help his side to a 3-0 away win against Club Brugge which leaves them fifth in the standings heading into the second round of fixtures.

Celtic have won just one of their four previous matches against Borussia Dortmund in Europe. Their last meeting was a 2-1 defeat at Parkhead back in 1992.