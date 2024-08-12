Rangers manager Philippe Clement (left) and Northern Ireland-born Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Rangers and Celtic have been linked but Arsenal look set to come out transfer trumps.

Both Rangers and Celtic are set to miss out on a talented player that has chosen Arsenal over the Premiership pair.

St Johnstone starlet Callan Hamill is still only 15 and isn’t allowed to pen terms until he turns 16 next year as he isn’t eligible. The centre-back is viewed as a top talent in his age group and he has been training with Arsenal as of late, where he is believed to have impressed academy manager Jack Wilshere.

The Athletic (via the Daily Record) claim that Rangers and Celtic had shown an interest in bringing the teenager into their academies, but he now has his heart fixed on a move to North London. He will stay at St Johnstone for the season ahead before completing a move to Arsenal next year once he turns 16, his birthday being in March.

It is not quite a done deal yet in terms of Arsenal, with the move not 'guaranteed' with other big English clubs keen, but it’s the Gunners who are firm favourites. The news may be of the good variety financially when it comes to St Johnstone, who would only have received around £33k in compensation should Hamill have opted for Rangers and Celtic.

Choosing to try his hand south of the border will bank them £110k. Rangers and Celtic both have their own youngsters looking to make inroads into the first team environments, with Alex Lowry still on the fringes at Ibrox, while Francis Turley made a strong pre-season impression for Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers.