The former Celtic man scored a memorable goal vs Rangers.

A Celtic derby hero has revealed how he recently died in a Dublin pub - before having to be brought back to life.

He might only have been at Celtic for a couple of years and made 28 appearances but Paul Byrne left a lasting impression Hoops supporters. During his time at the club between 1993-1995, he netted twice against Rangers, one memorably in the New Year derby of 1995. Byrne has revealed how he recently collapsed in a Dublin bar.

Fellow customers rushed to perform CPR for 20 minutes until paramedics arrived. He died on the pub floor before being brought back to life and the 52-year-old has opened up on the terrifying ordeal that has seen him complete what he describes as a major comeback.

Memory of the incident remains hazy but in comments relayed by Meath Live, he’s thankful to the people who saved him. Byrne said: “Well I’d just like to thank the person in the Trinity bar on Friday he saved my life I’d massive heart attack and died he got me back got ambulance got to hospital in time.

“Got stints in my heart 3 broken ribs and trapped nerve in my back and thanks for everyone’s help that kept me alive me and my family owe u all so much I’m not out of it yet but I’m still here thank God. Most of what I know is from what the ambulance men told me.

“The other drinkers were apparently working on me for twenty minutes and I actually died for a brief time but one man stepped up and revived me, the paramedics thought I was a goner and had to jump start my heart after it stopped again.

“I have been involved in some great comebacks on the pitch but this was the comeback to end all comebacks. I am lying here in hospital feeling truly blessed and feeling very grateful to the total stranger who saved my life.”