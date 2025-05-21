The midfielder is now at Brighton after time at Celtic and could be on the move.

Former Celtic star Matt O’Riley could be on the move once again this summer, the midfielder attracting attention just a year after his £25m move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Denmark international O’Riley won over the Celtic fans’ hearts during his time in Glasgow, becoming a key part of a Hoops side which won three successive Scottish Premiership titles during his time at the club. O’Riley is known for his technical ability and vision, in addition to his knack of arriving in the box to score crucial goals, as was often the case in his final season with Celtic where he scored 18 Premiership goals in 37 appearances. Fans were sad to see him go at last summer after he swept up the club’s Player of the Year awards, and will have watched him closely during his debut season in the Premier League.

After scoring the winner on his Premier League debut against Manchester City, O’Riley has struggled to nail down a starting spot in a heavily-rotated Brighton squad - leading to transfer interest arising ahead of the summer window.

Roma want Matt O’Riley as Tottenham look on

Recent reports state that Italian giants Roma may look to sign O’Riley this summer, TBR Football revealing that the club are preparing a bid for the 24-year-old, less than 12 months after exiting Parkhead. Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly long-standing admirers, particularly given O’Riley’s history of playing under Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.

While another big move just a year after arriving at Brighton would be a big step, it makes some sense in the context of the 2026 World Cup on the horizon next summer. O’Riley narrowly missed out on the Denmark squad for the 2024 Euros despite his outstanding form with Celtic, and he will hope not to have the same fate again this time around with regular first-team football a priority.

There is reported interest in Spain in addition to Italy and England, with O’Riley considering his options ahead of what may be a big summer for him in his career. Should a move to Roma not materialise, Spurs may decide to swoop in - though whether or not Postecoglou remains in a job beyond the end of the season may have an impact.

O’Riley on his time at Brighton so far

Speaking with The Athletic, O’Riley expressed his frustrations over an injury-hit first season on the south coast.

“I always watch my (video) clips and see what I can do better,” O’Riley says. “We go through it as a team as well and, sometimes brutally honestly, see what we could have done better. The first injury I accepted. It was a long-term injury and I came back pretty strong and pretty healthy — whereas that second one (knee) was more niggly. That has settled down and I am grateful for a bit of rhythm.

“Competition is always good. I am used to that here and at Celtic. We had just as many midfielders at Celtic. It brings the best out of you, because you need to keep your level high every day in training as well. Everyone needs to be ready. I don’t really think about competition. I just think about how I can get better.”