The race for the Scottish Premiership golden boot is heating up as the season enters the final third of the campaign.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski notched once again in midweek to take his tally to 13 for the campaign, however, current top goal-scorer Lawrence Shankland has pinpointed one Celtic player he thinks will run both of them close come May.

Shankland, who scored his 17th of the season - and 50th Hearts goal of his career - in the 1-0 win over St Johnstone on Wednesday is hoping to be on the plane to Euro 2024 with Steve Clarke's Scotland this summer after a goal-laden season. If he nabs the Scottish Premiership golden boot this campaign, Shankland will be go a long way to guaranteeing his place in the squad for the European Championships in Germany, though, there is one Old Firm striker he thinks can still rival him at the top of scoring charts come May.

"Last season I had a run but didn’t make it. So where I am this year, obviously I would love to keep going and make it. [Bojan] Miovski is doing well at Aberdeen and scoring goals and I’d imagine Kyogo will hit a bit of form as well. There are a lot of good strikers in this league so you can’t get too caught up in it. I’ll just keep plodding away," explainer the Hearts captain.

"All I can affect is what I can affect, which is out on the pitch for Hearts. So I just have to keep doing what I’m doing. You just have to live in the here and now, there are so many games so you just have to focus on what you’re involved in at that moment in time. Anything can happen in football between the international camps, so you just have to concentrate on your club football and then nearer the time it comes into play" noted the striker.