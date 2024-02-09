Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Celtic star David Turnbull was one of the most high profile departures from the Scottish Premiership in the January transfer window. The 24-year-old Scotland international left Parkhead on deadline day to secure a £2m switch to Cardiff City with just six months remaining on his Hoops contract.

Turnbull lifted six trophies during his three and a half seasons with Celtic and was a regular fixture in the team under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou. The ex-Motherwell midfielder struggled to maintain that consistency under Brendan Rodgers and was largely a peripheral figure during the first half of the season despite a hugely promising start. Reflecting on his exit, Turnbull admits it was difficult not to be involved in first team matches at times, but insists he has nothing but good memories from his time at Celtic Park.

Turnbull is excited to start his new chapter in South Wales and claims it was the right time to make the move. The five-time Scotland international told the Daily Record: “"I think it was the right time for me [to move on]. I had a great time at Celtic, a great three and a half years, and I loved every minute of it.

"But maybe the last six months to a year hasn't been the way I wanted it. To come to a team like Cardiff is a great move for myself.

"It's about trying to replicate some things I have done before and putting my own style on to the team. At the start of the season I was playing games and after that fell away a wee bit. Sometimes in football that happens.”

The midfielder left some ambiguity at the end of his statement when he added: "Whether it is down to other things I am not sure, but I leave Celtic happy with a lot of my time there and it's time to come on to new things now."

