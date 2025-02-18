He’s been in the youth set-up at the club and now the former Celtic man takes a step up.

A former Celtic star has been named the caretaker manager of an SPFL club after a managerial sacking.

Mark Wilson is well-associated with Celtic. After coming through the ranks at Dundee United and shining for the Tangerines, he made a move to Glasgow in 2006, staying for six years before time at Bristol City, Dundee Utd and Dumbarton before the end of his career.

He won three league titles at Celtic and now works as a pundit, having been in management with Airdrie and Brechin City previously. Wilson most recently took on youth coaching responsibility at Partick Thistle and is now stepping into the senior game again.

Thistle have made the decision to pull the trigger on club legend Kris Doolan after a 3-0 Championship loss vs Raith Rovers. Doolan has guided the Jags to the Premiership play-offs in recent seasons and while they still sit in those positions right now, form and performances have dipped.

They are not in the title race and have a six-point gap on Raith below them. It leaves former Hibs striker Brian Graham as the interim manager, with the forward currently manager of the club’s Women’s team. Wilson comes in to help his get the team organised with Airdrie coming this weekend.

Graham’s management of that team has impressed and he has also been a talisman up front with 15 goals this season and 95 overall while at Partick Thistle. A club statement reads: “Partick Thistle Football Club can today confirm the departure of first team manager Kris Doolan.

This decision was not taken lightly. Kris is a club legend, revered for his years as a prolific goal-scorer and, more recently, for leading the team through two exciting play-off campaigns as manager.

“Kris’ association with Partick Thistle began just over 16 years ago when he joined as a player. Over the next decade, he made 401 appearances and scored 121 goals before departing in 2019. He returned in January 2023 as a coach in the club’s Youth Academy before stepping into the managerial role following Ian McCall’s departure.

“Under his leadership, Thistle secured a play-off place in his first season and came agonisingly close to becoming the first club to achieve promotion to the Premiership from fourth place in the Championship. Last season, The Jags improved to third, once again qualifying for the play-offs.

“Assistant manager Paul McDonald has also left the club. Brian Graham and Mark Wilson will oversee preparations for this weekend’s match against Airdrieonians at The Wyre Stadium at Firhill. The club will provide further updates in due course.”

Chairman Richard Beastall said: “The board have made the difficult decision to part ways with Kris. This was not an easy choice.

“When Kris left as a player in 2019, it was said that ‘He is, and always will be, a legend at Partick Thistle Football Club.’ That remains true today. On behalf of everyone at the club, we thank Kris for his dedication and wish him the very best for the future. He will always be welcome at Firhill.”