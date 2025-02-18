'Top London Stadium source' states West Ham interest in Rangers ace + 'promise' secures restless Celtic talent

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 18th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Rangers and Celtic talent’s are said to be peaking the interest of West Ham United.

A pair of Rangers and Celtic players are said to be on the agenda of West Ham United.

The Hammers are looking towards the summer and firepower is something they wish to add, it would appear. Talent spotter Kyle Macauley joined up with new manager Graham Potter at West Ham last month and they have gone about looking for recruits alongside sporting director Mark Noble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel Cummings is a talent that has emerged at Celtic this season. He made his debut in the Champions League vs Aston Villa after a hatful of goals in the UEFA Youth League and Lowland League, but appears likely to seal a move to the Premier League side.

Hammers News claim that a major message has sealed the deal for Cummings. It’s stated “Potter and sporting director Mark Noble have made quite the promise to Cummings to seal a deal.” They add “Cummings has been persuaded to join West Ham over other clubs – and the option of staying at Celtic – on the promise of being involved in Potter’s first team squad from the off.”

It’s further mentioned that the Celtic talent has “grown restless at a lack of opportunity at Celtic, who have been trying to tie him down to a new deal.” West Ham might not be done there with Rangers striker Hamza Igamane reportedly on the radar.

He has hit form for boss Philippe Clement this season after spells in his native Morocco. Premier League clubs have been linked with his services and now West Ham are having their name thrown about in connection with Igamane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The same report mentions “A top London Stadium source has confirmed Igamane is another target being considered in addition to Cummings as Potter and Macauley look to massively reduce the average age and profile of West Ham’s squad.” Currently, Potter has the likes of 32-year-old Danny Ings, 35-year-old Michail Antonio and 31-year-old Niclas Fullkrug on his books.

Related topics:West HamGraham PotterPremier LeaguePremiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice