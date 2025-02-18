Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One pundit is writing off Celtic chances vs Bayern - leaving Jeff Stelling the cheerleader.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Stelling says one Celtic star has provided Champions League hope ahead of a showdown with Bayern Munich - as a talkSPORT pundit sees the path to a gubbing.

After a 2-1 loss last week at Parkhead where Brendan Rodgers’ side put in a spirited display, the knockout round play-off tie is finely poised heading into leg two. A major comeback will be needed though with Stelling quick to reel off how dominant Vincent Kompany’s club have been at home at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on talkSPORT’s morning breakfast show, he insists that Daizen Maeda has provided a beacon of Celtic hope after reducing the deficit ahead of this. And he hopes fellow radio host, plus Hoops diehard, Alan Brazil is left having to phone in sick on Wednesday morning.

Stelling said: "Maeda's late goal gave them a squeak of a chance. I don't want to rub it in as far as Celtic are concerned, but Bayern have scored 27 in their last seven home games, almost four per game.

“In the last decade, in Europe, only Real Madrid on two occasions and Liverpool, and PSG have won at the Allianz Arena (in the Champions League). That's the size of the task facing Celtic.

“But hey, we wish them well. What a story it would be. And I can tell you what Alan Brazil will be talking about tomorrow morning if they manage to pull that off!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Troy Deeney, however, was far from hopeful. The former Watford and Birmingham City striker can see a way for Bayern to score as many as seven, with Borussia Dortmund already beating Celtic 7-1 in the league phase.

He said: “You have to give them a puncher's chance, but the problem is you're playing Bayern Munich who are maybe not the best Bayern Munich team, but if they score first it could be five, six or seven.

“At Celtic Park with that crowd and atmosphere, they could be in it till the end. I think it could go the other way very, very quickly when you're out in Germany."