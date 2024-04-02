Former Celtic striker, coach and caretaker boss announces retirement from football

Former Celtic striker, coach and caretaker manager Billy Stark has announced his retirement from football at the age of 67, stepping down from his role with the Scotland's under 19 side.

The Glasgow born coach had a storied career in Scottish football throughout the 1970s, 80s and 90s where he made over 500 appearances most notably for St Mirren and Aberdeen as well as Celtic, Kilmarnock and Hamilton Accies. He continued in the game after hanging up his boots and returned to Celtic Park to work as assistant manager to the legendary Tommy Burns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was placed in caretaker charge of the Hoops for three matches following the departure of Burns in 1997 before himself leaving with Wim Jansen soon to arrive as the new boss at Parkhead. He then went on to have spells in charge of Greenock Morton, St Johnstone and Queen's Park.

In 2008 he left the Spiders to take charge of the Scotland under 21 side where he was manager for six years and worked with several players who would go on to win caps for the senior men's team. In 2012, following the sacking of Craig Levein, he stepped in as caretaker boss for the senior men's team and would eventually leave his role as under 21 boss in 2014.

Following spells coaching in and around Glasgow with the likes of Albion Rovers and East Kilbride he returned to Hampden Park in 2018 to take charge of the under 19s side. He remained in that role for the rest of his career and has now called it a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish FA Chief Executive, Ian Maxwell: "Billy Stark has been a fantastic servant to youth football in Scotland over two spells and we naturally wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement.

"From Andy Robertson and Stuart Armstrong to Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson, Billy has had a hand in the development of different generations of players within the current Scotland squad and, looking at the talent in the recent youth age groups, I have no doubt that we will continue to see his positive impact on the national team for years to come."

Stark himself added: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with the best young players in Scotland throughout my two spells at the association.