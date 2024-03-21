The star has said thanks to the Hoops.

Virgil Van Dijk says Celtic's bullish approach to signing him has paved his route to his Liverpool hero status.

The Dutch defender is now classed as one of the best centre-backs in the world, having won the Premier League and Champions League amongst other honours at Anfield. He signed for the Reds in 2018 from Southampton in a deal worth a blockbuster £75m.

It was a large fee but one well spent with Van Dijk proving a bedrock for the Liverpool defence. He started his career in his native Netherlands with Groningen, but as current Holland boss Ronald Koeman wanted to take him to Feyenoord, a £3m deal was deemed too expensive. That allowed Celtic to swoop in 2013 to kickstart a two-year Parkhead stint.

Van Dijk told The Sun: “Koeman wanted to bring me from Groningen when I was at Feyenoord. But they thought I was too expensive at the time. When you play for Groningen as a young boy, a step to the top of the Dutch league is logical - it’s the traditional route.

“But the top three clubs, Feyenoord, Ajax and PSV, were not convinced of my qualities. So it was Celtic for me. That was the club that did dare to take me on. And that meant that I had to make a move that may have raised a few question marks.