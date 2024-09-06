The New York Red Bulls forward has shone in America | SNS Group

He has spent time at Celtic, Sunderland and others

A former Celtic and Sunderland star is wanted by Greek side Panathinaikos, according to reports.

Lewis Morgan started his senior career at St Mirren before a 2018 chance to join Celtic. During his time with the Hoops, he returned the Buddies on loan and had a spell at Sunderland in 2019 before moving to the MLS with Inter Miami.

While Stateside, he has turned himself into one of the division’s top attacking players and even with superstar names like Lionel Messi to compete with in forward areas, the New York Red Bulls star has the same amount of goals as the Argentine maestro this season, 12.

MLS journalist Tom Bogert claims Panathinaikos are interested in the forward who is currently on international duty with Scotland. The Greek transfer window is still open and the side preparing for a crack at the Europa Conference League are managed by Diego Alonso, who was Morgan’s boss at Inter Miami.

Morgan's contract is only guaranteed through 2025 with a club option for 2026. There has been no bid as of yet but New York Red Bulls are not keen on losing one of their key men. The attacker won the League Cup with Celtic while he was at Sunderland in League One, and was a runner-up with the Black Cats in the 2018/19 EFL Trophy final.

His form in the US has catapulted him back into Scotland contention. He managed to secure a last-gasp seat on the plane to Euro 2024 during the summer and came on as a sub during Thursday’s 3-2 Nations League defeat at Hampden against Poland.