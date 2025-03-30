Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He is formerly of Celtic but now the Liverpool man could make a highly thorny move.

A former Celtic talent is the centre of a sensational transfer rumour that could see him join Everton in a controversial exit from Liverpool.

The Merseyside outfit are heading into a new era in the second reign of David Moyes, who has returned to the club from West Ham, with a move to a new stadium on the way. They looked to have secured their Premier League safety under the man who was at Celtic in his playing days but is now more famed for his management down south.

Now he is is said to be making plans for the future in terms of his playing squad. That could include a major raid of their neighbours in the same city, Liverpool.

Ben Doak wanted by Everton

According to Alan Nixon, Ben Doak is on their radar. The Scotland international came through the ranks at Parkhead and made his debut aged 16, as Ange Postecoglou went as far as playing him vs Rangers to try and tempt him into staying. Liverpool’s lure was too much and he made the move to Merseyside where he showed his potential under Jurgen Klopp.

Injury ruled him out of Euro 2024 and most of last campaign at Liverpool. He has impressed at Middlesbrough on loan this season and now it is said to have caught the attention of Everton. It’s stated “Everton boss David Moyes is ready to jump into the chase for Scotland's new star Ben Doak in a sensational raid on neighbours Liverpool.” The list of players to have featured on both sides is not extensive, with Conor Coady one of the most recent to do so.

Celtic’s academy graduate will be available at a fee of around £25m and it’s claimed Moyes “is a huge fan of Doak, whose pace and trickery would add something to his hardworking squad.” The winger is also claimed to hold a big say on what happens next although this option would fall firmly into the controversial category due to the nature of swapping rivals, and the rarity of cross-city deals. It’s also due to the report claiming “Liverpool may prefer Doak to go to the Cherries.”

What Middlesbrough have said about Doak

Boro boss Michael Carrick has been impressed by the talent moulded by Celtic and says his direct nature makes him an electric force to be reckoned with. He told the BBC in November: "It's clear for everyone to see the talent that he's got and the threat that he has.

"He's a different threat to most. He's quite direct and not so much loads of tricks and skills, but he's got that attribute to be low with his centre of gravity, he's direct and gets in that position an awful lot.

"Credit to the boys for supplying him and using him and trying to bring out the best of him. He certainly fits the system really well and it's up to us to keep pushing him and developing him and trying to make him better."