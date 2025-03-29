Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Parkhead boss has vowed to pull out all the stops in order to retain the services of Daizen Maeda after his double in 3-0 win over Hearts

Brendan Rodgers admits Celtic will do everything in their power to tie down 30-goal marksman Daizen Maeda on a new contract.

The Japanese forward netted a first-half double in Saturday’s 3-0 Premiership win over Hearts at Parkhead to take his incredible tally for the season to 30 goals.

Rodgers revealed before kick-off that the Parkhead club have opened talks with Maeda - who is under contract until 2027 - about extending his stay in Glasgow’s east end.

Speaking post-match, Rodgers said: “The way we played through the press for all three goals was really impressive. For the players to come back from the international break and to play with the connection and authority, I was really pleased.

“You see what Daizen gives the team with that relentless appetite to press. When he's in, you fancy him to score. The club will speak to his representatives (about a new deal) and we’ll do everything we can (to keep him), but my concentration is on the team.

“Of course, he’s a top player and he’s still contracted well to the club, but he’s one of our best players so we want to give him that value.”

It was expected that the Scotland international’s game time would be further limited next term, leading to an expectation that he will seek a permanent move elsewhere to secure regular first-team football.

Taylor was an unused substitute for the fourth consecutive game against the Jambos and Rodgers, who is prepare for a summer of personnel changes, provided a telling update on the situation surrounding the player’s future.

He revealed that it was "probably more that he will move on than stay," admitting it was a scenario he had seen unfold several times before.

Rodgers added: “It's a big shame for me as he's someone that I really like. I love him as a person but I love his game because I think his game is suited to how we work.

“It's not financial, it's not anything, but I respect his position because he will want to feel that he's playing every single week.”

In addition to Tierney’s arrival, Rodgers also hinted at the possibility of turning versatile midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp's loan move from Crystal Palace into a permanent stay.