Celtic and Rangers are once again battling it out for silverware this season in the Scottish Premiership title race. The Hoops’ victory in their most recent Old Firm clash leaves them with an eight point gap over their city rivals, although Rangers do have two extra games to try and bridge the gap.

Both sides are out of action this weekend as they take part in a winter break and in the background it appears likely that both Brendan Rodgers and Philippe Clement will turn their attention to the transfer window in a bid to bolster their squad.

Celtic are in the market for further fire power in attack and are eyeing a move for one of the in-form strikers within the division.

Meanwhile, a former Rangers man has been linked with a return to Scottish football just over two years after his Ibrox exit.

Celtic move for ‘clinical’ Scottish Premiership forward with ‘unbelievable movement’

Celtic are the top scorers in the Scottish Premiership with 53 goals from their opening 22 games. But Brendan Rodgers remains keen to strengthen his frontline and has identified Aberdeen ace Bojan Miovski as a potential January target, according to reports from the Press and Journal.

Celtic and Southampton appear to be the frontrunners to make a move for the North Macedonian centre forward who has scored an impressive nine goals in 19 appearances this term - adding to the tally of 16 goals in 37 matches last term.

At just 24-years of age, Miovski has the potential to lead the line at Celtic Park for years to come. But Aberdeen are in no rush to sell their star striker this month, with Miovski contracted to summer 2026.

Assistant manager Steve Agnew told the Press and Journal: “Bojan has got unbelievable movement as a striker and is a clinical finisher.

“He scored 18 goals last season and has 15 this season. They are very hard to find – a striker that can score goals and has that movement. And obviously he is confident at the minute. He is in a good place and is playing a lot of football, including international football.

“I’m sure he will have his targets as to how many goals he will score this season and also to be part of a successful Aberdeen team.”

Ex-Rangers star linked with return to Scottish Premiership

Former Rangers striker Greg Stewart is expected to make a move back to the Scottish Premiership in this transfer window after terminating his contract with Indian outfit Mumbai City.

Reports from the Daily Record explain that several Premiership clubs have been aware of the player's availability and talks with his representatives are set to take place this week.