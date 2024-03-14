The Scottish Cup (Pic: SNS Group / SFA)

Celtic and Rangers have had the dates, kick off times and ticket allocations for their 2023/24 Scottish Cup semi final fixtures confirmed.

The Hoops will be first up as they face Aberdeen on Saturday, April 20 with a 12:30pm kick off while the Gers will play on Sunday, April 21 and kick off at 3pm. The Celtic v Aberdeen match will be shown live on both BBC Scotland and Viaplay while Rangers v Hearts will be shown exclusively on Viaplay.

Ticket prices for both semis are as follows: Adults £30/40, over-65s and under-16s £15/£20. Wheelchair users prices are: Adults £12/£22, over-65s and under-16s £10/12. Interestingly, Celtic have been granted a larger allocation of tickets for their match with Aberdeen than Rangers have for their game with Hearts.

Both the Dons and the Jambos had previously requested an even 50/50 split on tickets for their respective matches and the SFA have approved Hearts' request while rejecting Aberdeen. The North East Club will only receive 19,000 briefs for their match.

A statement from Aberdeen read: "The Club requested the opportunity to sell up to 50% of the tickets, with any unsold tickets by an agreed date being allocated to our opponents. Disappointingly, this has once again been declined based primarily on historical ticket sales at this stage of the competition.

"As a result, the Aberdeen allocation for this match will be for up to 19,000 tickets, almost identical to the Viaplay Cup Final in December, split between the South Stand and West Stand, depending on demand."

Meanwhile, realising the information on their semi-final with Rangers, a Heart of Midlothian statement read: "Yesterday, the club put forward a proposal to secure an equal share of tickets, guaranteeing Hearts supporters the opportunity to purchase seats in Hampden’s North Stand. We had to make an extremely strong case for our argument, given the size of our opponents’ fanbase and historic semi-final ticket sales.

"We are, therefore, extremely pleased to confirm that our proposition was accepted, and both Hearts and Rangers will be given an initial 21k allocation of tickets to sell to our respective supporters. We would like to thank the Scottish FA for their assistance in this process.