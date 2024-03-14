Rabbi Matondo is back in the Wales squad for their Euro 2024 play-off next week. Cr. SNS Group.

Rangers forward Rabbi Matondo has been given huge praise by Wales boss Rob Page after earning an international recall for next week week's crunch Euro 2024 qualifying clashes.

The Welsh winger has enjoyed a more positive season at Ibrox, making 24 appearances and scoring four goals and that form has seen him earn a recall to Rob Page's Wales squad as they prepare for a crunch Euro 2024 qualifier after his recent return from injury and the 49-year-old boss is delighted to have him on board.

"I love Rabbi to bits, he's such a threat with his pace. He's a great character in and around the group. He's earned the right to be back involved. I'd have had him in before this, but because of his injuries we couldn't. To get Rabbi back is a positive," explained the Wales head coach.

Matondo is preparing for Rangers' huge Europa League clash with Benfica at Ibrox tonight before heading to Den's Park to face Dundee at the weekend as they aim to build on their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership. However, the forward will then jet off to international camp for two pivotal games for his country.

Alongside fellow Scottish Premiership star Dylan Levitt of Hibs, Matondo has been recalled to squad for a crucial semi final play-off next week against Finland. Should they manage to navigate past the Finns, Wales will then face the winners of Poland vs Estonia on March 24 for a spot place at this summer's European Championships.