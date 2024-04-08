Former Premier League star spots a Rangers vs Celtic crime as he declares Ibrox 'robbery' after pulsating draw
A former Premier League star reckons Celtic were victims of Ibrox burglary against Rangers in a 3-3 classic.
The Premiership champions are still top by a point but have been left to wonder what could have been after being up 2-0 and 3-2 at the home of their rivals. Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley goals put Brendan Rodgers’ men in front before controversy struck.
Fabio Silva was booked by referee John Beaton for diving in the Celtic penalty area under a challenge by Alistair Johnston but VAR called him over for a closer look. His mind was changed and the booking was dismissed, and James Tavernier scored the resulting penalty.
Abdallah Sima’s deflected effort levelled things up for Rangers and just as Adam Idah’s late strike looked to have wrapped up three vital points for Brendan Rodgers’ side, Rabbi Matondo curled in a second half stoppage time screamer.
Kevin Kilbane - a former Premier League star who featured for Everton, Hull City, Sunderland and West Brom plus more during his playing career - was tuning into the game. The ex-Republic of Ireland international believes Celtic were unfortunate not to take victory out of this.
He said on X: “People can say what they like about Scottish football but that was a great game to watch. Brilliant from the 1st minute. @CelticFC robbed.”
Rangers now have the chance to go top of the league if they win their game in hand this week away to Dundee. Next up for Celtic is St Mirren before the split at Parkhead this Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.