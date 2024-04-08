Rangers and Celtic collided at Ibrox.

A former Premier League star reckons Celtic were victims of Ibrox burglary against Rangers in a 3-3 classic.

The Premiership champions are still top by a point but have been left to wonder what could have been after being up 2-0 and 3-2 at the home of their rivals. Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley goals put Brendan Rodgers’ men in front before controversy struck.

Fabio Silva was booked by referee John Beaton for diving in the Celtic penalty area under a challenge by Alistair Johnston but VAR called him over for a closer look. His mind was changed and the booking was dismissed, and James Tavernier scored the resulting penalty.

Abdallah Sima’s deflected effort levelled things up for Rangers and just as Adam Idah’s late strike looked to have wrapped up three vital points for Brendan Rodgers’ side, Rabbi Matondo curled in a second half stoppage time screamer.

Kevin Kilbane - a former Premier League star who featured for Everton, Hull City, Sunderland and West Brom plus more during his playing career - was tuning into the game. The ex-Republic of Ireland international believes Celtic were unfortunate not to take victory out of this.

He said on X: “People can say what they like about Scottish football but that was a great game to watch. Brilliant from the 1st minute. @CelticFC robbed.”