The pundits have not been left impressed by Wolves loanee Fabio Silva during Sunday’s 3-3 derby draw between Rangers and Celtic.

Starting in attack for Philippe Clement’s side, the striker was embroiled in controversy as he went down under an Alistair Johnston tackle in the second half. Referee John Beaton booked him for diving in what was not his first complaint to the referee during the game, but VAR summoned a second look and a penalty was awarded.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers accused Silva of ‘simulation’ post-match but even in the first half and at half-time, the pundits were onto the Portuguese striker who signed on loan from Wolves in January. Sky Sports co-commentator Chris Sutton said of an incident where Johnston fouled the forward: “I have lost count of how many times he has gone down in a heap. It’s like the Boy who Cried Wolf.

Rangers hero Kenny Miller was far from impressed either: “He has blocked his run and the free-kick has been given, fair enough, but it’s the rolling about and you are up and you are down... it’s the amateur dramatics is what it is from Silva.

Former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd meanwhile was blunt at the break in what he thought of the Wolves forward’s display: “Fabio Silva, I think he has been really really poor. Some of his antics have been a disgrace, rolling about.”