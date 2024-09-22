Getty Images

The new Hoops star was brought in this summer from EFL Championship outfit Sheffield United.

It was a busy summer transfer window across the Scottish Premiership with several clubs making big moves to strengthen their squads and other players leaving on high profile deals.

Celtic raked in the cash with the sale of Matt O’Riley to Brighton & Hove Albion but weren’t shy in spending it either on the likes of Arne Engels and Adam Idah. Another player they brought in was defender Auston Trusty who was brought in from Sheffield United and signed a five year contract with the Scottish champions.

The USA international may have only made one appearance so far this season but one of his former teammates says he will be ‘hard to shift’ when he does breakthrough into the starting XI. Danny Wilson, the former Rangers and Hearts centre back now with Championship side Queen’s Park, played alongside Trusty at MLS outfit Colorado Rapids.

Speaking about the new Hoops man, Wilson says he would rather have seen him join old club Rangers but is tipping the defender for success in the Scottish Premiership. Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “I spoke to Auston last year when the Rangers interest was there. I didn’t think he’d end up at Ibrox as I always felt he’d want to test himself in the Premier League.

“I touched base with him to see if there was anything in it - but he wasn’t giving too much away. I’d have preferred if he was on the other side of the city. But he’ll do well at Celtic, I’ve no doubts about that. Auston will handle it here. Nothing seems to faze him and he’s relaxed in everything he does. He’s also got a real belief in his ability.

“Going to a club like Celtic won’t faze him at all. He’ll have to earn the right to be a starter there but once he does, he’ll be fine. He’s got a job on his hands with Scales in the team. But once Auston gets in, it will be very hard to shift him. He’s got the right temperament for Glasgow. That has led him to this move.

“He hasn’t rushed anything he’s ever done, he’s made smart steps at the right time in his career. He now finds himself at a Champions League club in Celtic and they’ll be strong favourites for the title and domestic cups. That’s the challenge for Auston, to go and win things. Last season, with all respect, nothing was expected of Sheffield United in the Champions League. But he’s in a different scenario now where everything is expected of them.

“I don’t have to give him any advice because he’s a sensible guy. He doesn’t drink and he looks after himself, in terms of his diet and stuff like that. He’s not someone who’s out all the time, which is important when you play for one of the big two in Glasgow. You can’t be here, there and everywhere. Auston isn’t that type and when Celtic will have done their checks on him, they’ll have found this out. They’ll know he has the temperament to be successful there. Anyone who has ever worked with him will have told them that.”