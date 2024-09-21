Philippe Clement's Rangers won in the cup | SNS Group

Rangers emerged victorious over the Dark Blues at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement say his new signings need time to settle in after Rangers won 3-0 against Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

Cyriel Dessers kicked off the scoring for the Light Blues, who were returning to Ibrox for the first time this season after delayed renovation works forced them to Hampden for their opening home games this season. James Tavernier netted a penalty in the second half to give them breathing room.

Then Dessers netted his second of the evening after that to ensure progress back to the national stadium. They join Motherwell, Aberdeen and Celtic or Falkirk in the final four of this competition.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound after the game, Clement commented on Nedim Bajrami who was making his debut start for the club since arriving in the summer transfer window. The boss says such players and others who were recruits as part of his major signing drive need to be given the time to adapt.

He said: "He's just been a week with us, not longer than that, but he's somebody we've been following a long time and we were happy to get a signing like that.

“We needed time to train with them, work with them, let them know how to run, how we run together, defensively also. You see it week by week getting better and better.

"They've already shown quality and that's important for the fans. I feel also from the fans that the [recruitment] team did a really good job with the money we could spend."