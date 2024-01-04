The two Glasgow rivals were impressed with the left-back during his loan spell at Dundee but have failed to lure him back to Scotland.

Rangers and Celtic have both had attempts to sign Liverpool left-back Owen Beck on loan for the remainder of the season thwarted, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has returned to Anfield following an impressive loan stint in Scotland at Dundee during the first half of the campaign, with the decision taking by the Reds to recall him early due to injuries sustained by Scotland captain Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimakas.

As per a report from The Times, both Glasgow giants were claimed to have enquired about bringing the Wales Under-21 international back north of the border, but they have been informed he will not be available as Beck looks set to be given a chance to impress first-team manager Jurgen Klopp after earning rave reviews for his performances at Dens Park.

It's understood the Ibrox side viewed Beck as a regular starter, with manager Philippe Clement eager to bolster that full-back position amid uncertainty surrounding the future of both Borna Barisic - out of contract in the summer - and Ridvan Yilmaz, who has struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI since making his £4m move from Besiktas 18 months ago.

Rangers have also made initial contact with Hellas Verona over a potential deal for Scotland Under-21 international Josh Doig. Reports in Italy are suggesting the former Hibs full-back who is currently plies his trade in Serie A, could be part of a possible swap deal involved Yilmaz.