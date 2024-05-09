Former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill at Hampden.

The experienced boss has had time at Celtic, Aston Villa, Sunderland and others.

A former Celtic, Sunderland and Aston Villa boss has been targeted for a bizarre return to management - in the top tier of Romania.

Martin O’Neill has not been in management since leaving his role at Nottingham Forest in 2019. He is fondly remembered at Celtic for delivering 3 Premiership titles as well as guiding the club to a 2003 UEFA Cup final with Porto.

He has also managed Leicester City, Aston Villa, Sunderland and the Republic of Ireland international team. Now 72, Fanatik claim that Rapid Bucharest owner Dan Sucu is hunting a new gaffer and the outlet state O’Neill is his ‘amazing choice’ to take charge ahead of other candidates in the mix.

The claims do also state that “it would be interesting to see how motivated he would still be in a second-tier European championship like Romania's.” Rapid do currently play in Romania’s top division and will finish in the top half this season.

O’Neill was recently announced as chairman of the League Managers Association, replacing Howard Wilkinson. Chief executive Richard Bevan said: “Martin has always been an extremely valued and active member of the LMA.

“Over the years he has readily made himself available to the association, sharing his insight and experiences to help and develop other coaches and managers. He has also provided invaluable support to the LMA’s charity partners, commercial programme, as well as representing the LMA’s collective voice.

