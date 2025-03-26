He counts Celtic, Southampton and Tottenham amongst former clubs and is set for a shock move.

A former Celtic and Tottenham star is set to seal a shock transfer move to the Scottish second tier.

Ex Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been named Dunfermline Athletic manager until the end of the season. In a show of his early intentions, he is drafting in one of the top stars from his first crack at the Parkhead dugout to help him along his way of securing Championship safety.

Victor Wanyama was at Celtic between 2011-2013 and wowed fans with his physical approach to life in defensive midfield. It won him a move to Southamtpon where Tottenham then took notice.

He would join Tottenham in 2016 and spend four years at Spurs, playing just shy of 100 times before moving to the MLS at Montreal Impact. Now 33 and a free agent, it is claimed in the Herald that Wanyama is “undergoing a medical” at Dunfermline Athletic.

The report adds “Neil Lennon is set to snap up the Kenyan international on a deal until the end of the season in a major coup for the Championship club.” Ironically, it’s Ayr United managed by Celtic hero Scott Brown that will form Lennon’s first challenge as Pars boss.

He said at his opening press conference: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s great to be back in football. I know how competitive and attritional the Scottish Championship can be. That was seven or eight years ago with different players. Obviously, I enjoyed it a lot, really enjoyed it. I had a good team off the back of them winning the cup. This is a totally different scenario. We’re picking a team up that’s just a little bit low in confidence at the minute. Like I said, there’s potential in a lot of the players here. Some of the senior players as well have been really good.

“You learn from all the experiences that go along. I really enjoyed my time with the media as well, believe it or not. Coaching is what I always want to do. I don’t know how long this is going to be. We’ll take a view on it as we go along but I’m very excited about the prospect of trying and endeavouring to take them firmly forward.

“When I went to Bolton, they were bottom of the league. We kept them up that year. The roof fell in the second year due to administration, I don’t think that’s going to happen here. I’ve been in the relegation fight before. In terms of what I’ve achieved or what I’ve done in Scotland, it’s always been maybe at the other end of the table. This is an opportunity for me to galvanise, take it forward and build something. That, for me, is very, very attractive.”