Rangers and Celtic are both getting ready for their returns to Premiership action this weekend.

The international break is done with the Light Blues looking to building on beating their rivals at Parkhead last time out. Brendan Rodgers’ side will be looking to make amends against Hearts as Rangers face Dundee on Saturday night.

There’s plenty going on elsewhere at each side. Rangers are in the midst of takeover talks with US-backed 49ers Enterprises and Celtic are already seeing some transfer rumours beginning to swirl ahead of the summer window. Here are some of the headlines regarding each side.

49ers Rangers takeover intent spotted

Finance expert Dan Plumley has spotted how the 49ers are making their Rangers intensions clear. While putting the breaks on a deal being close to completion, the senior lecturer and researcher has noted the appearance of key takeover figure, US health tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, at recent matches. He says it’s a clear sign of how much the Rangers takeover chat is progressing.

He told Ibrox News: “I think we probably have to temper expectations slightly. Whether it’s in the final stages, we won’t be clear on that, but what it definitely shows is intent. You don’t get these kinds of people attending regular games, and in a flurry of fixtures, if they’re not interested, there would be a natural point where, if they are not interested, they would step aside, so the intent is there.

“In terms of a deal, I would say there is still a long way to go, and we have seen this play out; they can happen quickly, and you can press the accelerator, but they can also take time. Even once a period of exclusivity has been signed or whatever is going on behind the scenes, it can still be months, not weeks, so there is a tempering of expectation there. It’s good they are attending fixtures, but I think it may be a little bit longer.”

Celtic transfer chat over Elvis Rexhbecaj addressed

This week, the Hoops have been linked to the former teammate of summer signing Arne Engels, who is still at Augsburg in the Bundeslifa. Manager Jess Thorup has been asked about the midfielder’s future and didn’t give any certainties over what is to come in the future. He is under contract in Germany until the summer of 2026.

Thorup told Augsburger-Allgemeine: “Everyone has dreams. But right now, it’s all about FCA. We have eight more games. Then we’ll see what happens.”

Speaking on his future recently, Rexhbecaj is quoted by 67 Hail Hail as saying: “I am very happy at Augsburg and the move has paid off in every way. I have been a part of the team whenever I have been fit, and I do everything I can to contribute. From a personal point of view, I have remained true to myself and continue to grow. This is helped by the fact that I feel at home here; I have the feeling that I am here for the long term.

“We are definitely having a very good period and have created some distance between ourselves and the bottom of the table. However, we have to keep our feet on the ground; things can change at any moment in the Bundesliga, so we cannot allow ourselves to lose focus. We have to stay focused and not get hung up on the table, but take each game as it comes and continue to build on what we have done.

“I want to continue to do everything I can to help us achieve success and continue to progress as a team.”