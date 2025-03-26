They have allegiances on either side of the Old Firm and are keen to let that be known to the public.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic and Rangers supporting pair of WWE enemies have been left trading Old Firm fuelled digs.

CM Punk was in Glasgow this week for the brand’s Monday Night Raw show as the build-up to WrestleMania continues. Last year, he won the admiration of Celtic supporters amid a feud with Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre, a Rangers fan, showing up to a press conference in Hoops colours as he trolled his enemy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now returning to Glasgow, Celtic have wheeled him in for an access all areas tour of Parkhead. And as he posed with the Premiership trophy Celtic are en route to retaining at the expense of Rangers on X, Punk quipped “I gotta send this picture to Drew.”

CM Punk has Celtic dream

There’s more than just being a casual onlooker in the mind of new celebrity fan Punk though. He wants to return to Celtic Park one day and take in a game at a stadium famed across the world for its electric atmosphere.

He told Celtic TV: “It’s beautiful. It’s gorgeous. Everything’s green – the seats are green, everything’s beautiful. I’m excited to get in and see the trophies, the history, and learn more about the legendary players. This means a lot to me. We travel all over the world, and people ask what we see – I don’t really see a lot, but I see the people. Glasgow’s always been one of the funner places for me.

“I want to stay longer. I want to eat the food, I want to hang out with the locals. Coming to a game would be a dream come true. I just think the history of Celtic, as much as I've tried to do a deep dive into it, being an ignorant American newbie, we call it soccer. It's football. It's the first thing that jumps off the page for me, is the colours. I'm Irish, so green is probably my second favourite colour, next to red. Just the history of the team, reading up on it, the rivalry between Rangers, Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“American sports go back, especially baseball, but I think football in Europe has such a longer history and stuff like that. It's cool to see a lot of the similarities between football and my favourite sport, hockey. A lot of similarities, a lot of differences, but there's just so much history here. And if 60,000 people are coming every game to see something, I want to know what that's about. So I just try to do as much research as I possibly can.”

Drew McIntyre talks over CM Punk rivalrly

The famous Rangers fan wasn’t about to let Punk go about making claims around him lightly though. He said of CM Punk via Untapped: There are real issues. I can't stand him for real but we are professionals. It goes back to my first run and things that happened. Just take the time to profile my history and CM Punk's history, the stories out there about us and try and decide who is the good guy and who is the bad guy.

"And who is telling the truth and who is lying. But our audience love him he is like a Charles Manson-type character he is so convincing. They still cheer for him especially the American audiences. That is what makes it interesting. "I have knocked guys out hitting them less hard than I have hit guys I don't like in wrestling matches!"