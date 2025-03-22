A roundup of the latest news and rumours for Celtic and Rangers during international break.

The Scottish Premiership may be on hold during the international break but there’s still plenty of news to unpack, especially as the summer transfer window continues to approach at a rapid pace.

We’ve rounded up the latest news and transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers, following Scotland’s latest win over Greece.

Forward reveals ‘mixed signals’ led to Celtic exit

Former Celtic forward Sead Haksabanovic has revealed the ‘sad’ conversation he had with Brendan Rodgers that ultimately led to his permanent departure last summer. Despite making regular appearances in his debut season under Ange Postecoglou, he slipped down the pecking order after the boss switched Glasgow for London with his Tottenham Hotspur move.

The return of Rodgers saw Haksabanovic’s chances limited as the 52-year-old informed him he was ‘not part of his plans’ moving forwards. Speaking to The Celtic Way, Haksabanovic revealed he initially was not part of the squad whatsoever, until injury issues brought him back to the bench.

“I explained to him that I was 24, and that I needed to play, either on loan or on a permanent transfer – I needed to think about myself and getting game time. He said he would help me with that, but I did not feel like I got the help from him that he promised me – while the board were saying one thing, and he was saying another thing.

“It was mixed signals for me, so I did not really know what was going on, as the board did not want to accept any of the bids from other teams that were on the table.

“The moment of realisation was when we played Athletic Club for James Forrest’s testimonial, and the manager switched the whole team, but I didn’t play. I knew that I would not get any minutes, so I looked to leave on loan to get some game time, in order to come back a better player.

“I wanted to be at Celtic and play for Celtic, but when the manager told me that I was not part of his plan, I got sad – but that’s football, and you need to keep going.”

Pundit urges club to complete signing of Rangers ace

Kieran Dowell is currently on loan with Birmingham City from Rangers, and pundit Lee Hendrie has urged the EFL League One side to complete a permanent signing. As the Blues have a clear line of sight of promotion and the league title, they are looking to enter the new season with their strongest possible squad.

Since his loan move in January, Dowell has featured in all of Birmingham’s fixtures, including their FA Cup clash against Premier League side Newcastle United.

“They're coming out of League One into the Championship, they're going to need players like him, and I think that will be the key to their success,” Hendrie told Football League World about Dowell.

“If they can keep a good squad of players who can adapt and play in the Championship, I think he's definitely one that you'd think that they'd want to maybe keep on a permanent basis in the summer."

“Squad depth in the Championship is so key because of the relentless amount of games and that has been proven in League One as well for them. I do feel that they should keep Dowell on a permanent. There's still more to come from him, so keeping Dowell is a must.”