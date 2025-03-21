How each Rangers loanee is performing this season

Rangers are gearing up for a huge summer both on and off the pitch as 49ers Enterprises close in on their takeover of one of Scotland’s biggest and most successful clubs.

As it stands, despite their excellent 3-2 victory at the weekend, the Light Blues are a far cry off the standard of their bitter rivals Celtic, who remain 13 points clear at the top of the table despite their derby day defeat at the weekend.

Huge decisions will need to be made both in terms of recruitment and on the managerial front in the coming months amid what has far been a fairly fruitful interim stint for Barry Ferguson after the departure of Philippe Clement.

Rangers are expected to spend big on new signings and are once again predicted to overhaul the first team squad with a bold new approach towards recruitment. But the new hierarchy also looks set to face huge decisions over the futures of as many as six Rangers loanees, who are currently plying their trade at other clubs. But how is each Rangers loanee faring at their respective club this season? And how many would fans like to see return to Ibrox next term?

Goalkeeper: Kieran Wright - on loan at Airdrieonians

Academy graduate Kieran Wright is currently playing in between the posts for Championship side Airdrieonians. His move to the Diamonds remarkably marked the ninth loan spell of his career.

So far, the 25-year-old has played 24 games and conceded 47, marking the most appearances he has made in any of his loan spells but the team unfortunately sit rock bottom of the table with just 21 points.

Midfielder: Jose Cifuentes - on loan at Aris

Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes arrived for £1.2m from Los Angeles FC with a steady reputation after representing his nation in the 2022 World Cup. It never worked out in the first six months of his stay at Glasgow and Philippe Clement sent him out on loan to Cruzerio just weeks into his reign.

He failed to impress in Brazil but is doing better out in Greece at Aris - racking up 25 appearances across all competitions in the Super League for a side that currently sit in a respectable fifth position and in contention for European football.

Defender: Ben Davies - on loan at Birmingham City

Ben Davies got plenty of first team football in his first season at Ibrox but fell down the pecking order under both Philippe Clement and Michael Beale. The ex-Liverpool man made one appearance for the Light Blues before joining Birmingham on loan and has made 28 appearances at the back for a team that sit 12 points clear at the top of the League One table.

Midfielder: Kieran Dowell - on loan at Birmingham City

Ex-England Under-21 midfielder Kieran Dowell is another player that has impressed in the third-tier of English football with Birmingham. The former Everton ace struggled for regular football during the final months of Philippe Clement’s reign but has been a stalwart since his arrival at St Andrew’s in January, providing three goals in 11 league appearances so far.

Winger: Rabbi Matondo - on loan at Hannover

Welsh international Rabbi Matondo spent a large part of the season sidelined by injuries before completing a January loan move to second-tier German side Hannover. He scored a sensational solo goal on his debut but has failed to score in his subsequent five appearances. His switch to Germany includes an option for the side to make the move permanent, according to BBC Sport.

Defender: Leon King - on loan at Queen’s Park

Youngster Leon King was ineligible for Queen’s Park’s shock cup triumph over Rangers and has made four Championship appearances since his January loan move, winning one and losing three of those instances.