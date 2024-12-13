The Match of the Day host was singing Celtic praises after another Champions League point.

Gary Lineker says Celtic are a key example of why the Champions League’s new format is working.

The Hoops no longer play in a group stage but a league phase, with eight matches instead of six at Europe’s top table. A 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb this week has Brendan Rodgers’ side on the cusp of progress to the knockout round play-off for a chance to feature at last 16 level.

Match of the Day Host and England legend Lineker says the Premiership champions are reaping the rewards of an expanded playing field. He told the Rest is Football: “Celtic have given themselves a chance. I mean, another 0-0, they've had a few of those, Kasper Schmeichel, Clean Sheet yet again.

“They had one or two near misses, but they've got a chance of getting in that middle section, ninth to 24th, and ninth will play 24th, tenth will play 23rd, and 11th will play 22nd, and so on and so on. It's what they promised this competition.

“They promised it would, you know, it's got jeopardy right to the very end on pretty much every game that's played. The only downside to me would be that players have been asked to play more games. But aside from that, I think that it's been a resounding success. And we've not even got to the really exciting bit, which will probably be the last group of matches. And then the play-offs as well.”

Newcastle and England icon Alan Shearer was clear in his response. He added: “Totally agree. I'm definitely for it. I think it's worked very, very well. The excitement going into games, it seems as if on the vast majority of the games, there's always something to play for.

“I think for clubs and teams like Celtic, it can give them huge hope. And I think it's suited them, because they have now got a really good chance of staying in that middle section.”