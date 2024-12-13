A Celtic transfer target reportedly has a January wish as a Rangers hero is wanted down south.

It’s going to be a quick turnaround but don’t expect that to dampen the hype when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

The tense rivalry in Glasgow is at fever-pitch on the calmest of occasions but that cranks up a few notches this Sunday with silverware on the line. Holders Rangers are looking to hold onto their Premier Sports Cup crown when facing the Premiership champions at Hampden.

After Champions League excursions against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, Celtic have had a couple of days extra to work on this game opposed to Rangers, who had Tottenham to contend with in the Europa League on Thursday.

With atmosphere building, here are a couple of headlines with Rangers and Celtic flavours ahead of it.

Kent in-demand

Part of the Rangers squad that won the Premiership in 2021 and made the Europa League final a year later, Kent earned hero status during his time at the club. He has been a free agent since leaving Turkish giants Fenerbahce earlier this season.

Fichajes claim that the former Ibrox winger has been approached by Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Crystal Palace over a possible move to the Premier League.

Ajax man linked to Hoops

Benjamin Tahirovic has been rumoured as a Celtic transfer target ahead of January. The Bosnian midfielder may have only featured a couple of times this campaign, bu took part in 26 league games last term, scoring 2 goals and providing 4 assists. Lazio and Fiorentina are said to have interest as per Di Marzio, with the ‘priority’ a Serie A move. That said, Celtic and PAOK in Greece are both believed to be interested.