Gary Neville goes after Celtic hero as one significant Euro 2024 moment leaves him gasping 'oh no'
Kieran Tierney has been put firmly in Gary Neville’s crosshairs after a moment involving the Celtic hero during Scotland vs Germany.
It’s been a weekend of reflection for the national team after a 5-1 hammering in the opening match of Euro 2024. Steve Clarke’s side were down 3-0 at half-time and played the second 45 minutes with 10 men after Ryan Porteous’ sending off.
Next up is Switzerland and then Hungary as the nation still puts it eyes on the knockout stages. Man Utd hero Neville has been reviewing the opening night match and one moment early on in the game involving Celtic favourite Tierney had him filled with Scottish fear.
The Arsenal player celebrated winning a goal kick after kicking the ball of a German player. It was a moment of passion but Neville reckons it could have had an unsettling effect. Tierney started his career at Celtic and has been with Arsenal since his £25m move south in 2019.
Neville told ITV: “They were getting caught up in the first five minutes. What I thought was a significant moment in the first couple of minutes in the game was when one of their experienced players, Kieran Tierney, playing for Arsenal Football Club, he celebrated winning a goal kick like it was almost the last minute of the game.
“I just thought, ‘Oh no. This is a marathon, this match. You have such a long way to go, and this isn’t a moment to try and get carried away’. I don’t think that would have helped the more sort of junior players in that squad to settle down.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.