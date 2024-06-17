Celtic 'set' to receive £900k boost as forgotten man makes transfer move

(Front row from L) Celtic's Montenegro striker Sead Haksabanovic, Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor, Celtic's Croatian defender Josip Juranovic, Celtic's Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic's Israeli striker Liel Abada, Celtic's Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate (back row from L) Celtic's English midfielder Matt O'Riley, Celtic's American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic's German defender Moritz Jenz, Celtic's Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and Celtic's English goalkeeper Joe Hart pose for pictures during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Celtic FC and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, on October 25, 2022. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

A former Hoops striker has completed at reported £7.9m move with the Glasgow club set to benefit from a sell-on clause.

There has been plenty of transfer speculation surrounding Celtic in the early stages of the 2024 summer transfer window but so far there have been no major ins or outs to speak of other than Joe Hart’s pre planned retirement.

As the window goes on the Hoops’ faithful will be hoping the transfer action beings to pick up as we already start to edge closer and closer to the start of the upcoming season. Across the Atlantic ocean though, a transfer move involving two North American club is apparently set to land Celtic an early cash boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Inside Futbol, Giorgos Giakoumakis’ move from Atlanta United in the MLS so Mexican club Cruz Azul is going to see the Parkhead club pocket a tidy fee believed to be in the region of £900k. That figure comes from a reported 20 percent clause of the profit which Atlanta sold the Greek forward for.

The Liga Mx club reportedly paying £7.9m for the 29-year old a little over a year after Atlanta bought him from Celtic for £4.5m. With the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley both having been linked with big money moves so far the six figure sum may not seem massive in comparison but it will still provide a welcome boost to Brendan Rodgers’ war chest.

Giakoumakis had an impressive goal return for United during his year and a bit in Georgia, netting 24 goals in 40 games for the Five Stripes. During his two seasons at Celtic he managed 26 goals in 57 games.