Celtic 'set' to receive £900k boost as forgotten man makes transfer move
There has been plenty of transfer speculation surrounding Celtic in the early stages of the 2024 summer transfer window but so far there have been no major ins or outs to speak of other than Joe Hart’s pre planned retirement.
As the window goes on the Hoops’ faithful will be hoping the transfer action beings to pick up as we already start to edge closer and closer to the start of the upcoming season. Across the Atlantic ocean though, a transfer move involving two North American club is apparently set to land Celtic an early cash boost.
According to Inside Futbol, Giorgos Giakoumakis’ move from Atlanta United in the MLS so Mexican club Cruz Azul is going to see the Parkhead club pocket a tidy fee believed to be in the region of £900k. That figure comes from a reported 20 percent clause of the profit which Atlanta sold the Greek forward for.
The Liga Mx club reportedly paying £7.9m for the 29-year old a little over a year after Atlanta bought him from Celtic for £4.5m. With the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley both having been linked with big money moves so far the six figure sum may not seem massive in comparison but it will still provide a welcome boost to Brendan Rodgers’ war chest.
Giakoumakis had an impressive goal return for United during his year and a bit in Georgia, netting 24 goals in 40 games for the Five Stripes. During his two seasons at Celtic he managed 26 goals in 57 games.
His 13 league goals in the 2021/22 season were actually enough to see him eventually share the golden boot with Regan Charles-Cook of Ross County. He left Celtic Park with two winners medals from his time in Scotland having lifted the Scottish Premiership and the League Cup in the 2021/22 season.
