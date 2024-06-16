Hearts star 'happy to move' to Rangers as Celtic told Idah and Kyogo plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from Celtic and Rangers as the summer transfer window opens for business.

Rangers have reportedly prioritised the signing of a striker during the summer transfer window as Philippe Clement looks to put his own stamp on their squad.

The former Monaco head coach was restricted to loan signings in January as he oversaw his first transfer window following his appointment just two months earlier - but will hope to bring in more permanent additions over the close season. Football Insider have claimed the Belgian has the addition of at least one forward at the top of his agenda and has delivered updates on two reported targets.

They have suggested Rangers have an interest in Rapid Bucharest frontman Albion Rrahmani after he scored 19 goals in 30 appearances for the Romanian outfit. The Kosovo international is said to be valued at around £5m but is also the subject of interest from Benfica, Werder Bremen and English Premier League club Aston Villa. However, the biggest update comes on Rangers pursuit of Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, who is currently looking to create history with Scotland at Euro 2024 as Steve Clarke’s side aim to progress beyond the group stage of a major competition for the first time.

The report claims Shankland is a long-term target of Rangers and would be ‘happy to move’ to Ibrox if the two clubs can agree a fee. There is also a suggestion Hearts will ‘struggle to turn down a really big offer’ for a striker who ended last season as the Premiership’s top goalscorer.

Celtic handed Idah and Kyogo advice by former star

Brendan Rodgers can land himself ‘a good problem’ if he is able to pair former loan signing Adam Idah and current Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi on a regular basis.

Republic of Ireland international Idah enjoyed a productive half-season loan spell at Celtic Park as he scored nine goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances in all competitions. The striker has now returned to English Championship club Norwich City but signed off from life at Celtic in fine style when he netted a late winner to help Rodgers’ side claim a dramatic Scottish Cup Final victory against Rangers.

Despite speculation linking Kyogo with a move back to Japan, Rodgers is believed to been to partner the former Vissel Kobe forward with Idah by securing a permanent deal for the latter over the course of the summer transfer window - and former Hoops star Craig Beattie has insisted such a move can help the former Liverpool manager in his bid to build on last season’s success.

SNS Group

He told the Daily Record: “When you’re scoring those tap-ins regularly, you just feel unstoppable. Kyogo is still a fantastic player. His movement is like nothing I’ve ever seen before. I remember being struck by just how good his movement was when he first arrived.