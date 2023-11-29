The Hoops boss admits it is vital the club adds more quality to the squad after the 2-0 defeat to Lazio

Brendan Rodgers has claimed that Celtic need to add more quality to the squad if they are to improve in European competition following their Champions League exit.

The deflated Northern Irishman watched his side concede two late goals to substitute Ciro Immobile as Lazio booked their place in the last-16 of the competition and left the Hoops to dissect another hugely frustrating European campaign, which has yielded just one point from five games.

For the second consecutive season, the Scottish champions are faced with no prospect of European football after Christmas after exiting at the group stage.

And while Rodgers believes his players will reap the benefits from facing top-level opposition, he acknowledged their lack of quality in terms of overall squad experience is evident. He recognises the need to sign a better calibre of player who can strengthen the group and help them compete at a higher standard.

Rodgers admitted: "It’s the overall quality. We need to have our very best players available. What makes the difference is that bit of experience and genuine quality. That’s something we can hopefully resolve over the next couple of windows.

"This group has gained more experience and shown they can compete in some games – but we need to add quality. That’s the glaring thing that stands out. Sadly for us, over the course of all the games, we’ve been hampered with our squad and availability. At this level, for us, that’s the very minimum.

"But I have to commend the players that have been playing. They have given everything. The game was very competitive right the way through. We lose two goals but the effort and commitment was there. In the last 20 minutes we looked like the team that could go on and get the result, but we gave away two poor goals.

"The first one, we’re in a great position up the pitch and we lose possession and never recover our shape. Then they get a bit of luck with the deflection. That was a tough one to take. For the second goal, we obviously need to be stronger and better.”