The Greek striker completed a big-money to Atlanta United yesterday after a successful 18 month spell in Glasgow.

Giorgos Giakoumakis last night paid tribute to Celtic’s “incomparable” fans after the Parkhead club confirmed his permanent departure for MLS side Atlanta United.

The Greek striker headed to the United States to finalise a £4.3million transfer last month after bringing his 18 month spell in Glasgow’s East End to close after negotiations broke down over a new contract. The move was delayed as Giakoumakis waited on a work visa to come through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou insisted last week the former VVV-Venlo top scorer was “no longer on his radar” and admitted he would probably find out the deal was done online as he took a sarcastic swipe at the social media-loving 28-year-old.

Giakoumakis posted on his Instagram account: “That difficult time has arrived. It was an incredible journey. I loved and was loved by the incomparable, amazing Celtic fans! Thank you very much! You will forever be in my heart and mind! I will be forever grateful to you! Goodbye. Your GG!”

It appeared the frontman was set to join transfer rivals Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan after travelling to the Netherlands to undergo a medical. However, he later uploaded a video clip of a plane completing a U-turn on the way to the Far East to the US instead as Atlanta submitted a last-gasp improved offer to sway Giakoumakis’ decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United vice-president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra stated: “Giorgos is a player who’s been on the club’s radar for a while and we’re excited to bring him to Atlanta. He’s a powerful striker who loves to get in the box and score goals.