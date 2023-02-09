A full card of Scottish Premiership fixtures this weekend sees Ange Postecoglou’s side welcome Aberdeen to Celtic Park and Rangers travel to Livingston.

The fallout from the January transfer window continues despite it now being over a week since it slammed shut and there is also early talk of potential summer dealings.

Off the pitch, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has finally completed his much anticipated move away from Glasgow and has now spoken publicly about joining MLS side Atlanta United. Across the city, a current Ibrox striker is reportedly set to quit the club in the summer after being less than pleased with the most recent contract off from the club.

‘I love to play in front of crazy fans’ - Giakoumakis opens up on MLS move

Having now completed his transfer away from Celtic, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has given his first interview to the club media team at his new side Atlanta United. The Greek forward has said he loves to play in front of ‘crazy fans’ and has kept a close eye on the MLS in recent seasons.

He said: “First of all, I watched a lot MLS the last two or three years, and of course it was one of the leagues that I would love to play in.“Atlanta because I know Atlanta is a very, very good, very nice club. It’s a big club with a lot of fans, which is something that I really like because I’m a passionate person. I love to play in front of crazy fans, which Atlanta has, and I watched all of Atlanta United’s games from last season. It helped me a lot to make up my mind and sign with Atlanta.”

Rangers striker ‘wants to quit’ after being offered new deal for less money

Per Football Insider, Rangers starlet Robbie Ure wants to quit the club after being offered a new contract on less money. The 18-year old striker is set to become a free agent in the summer if the Ibrox side are unable to tie him down on fresh terms.