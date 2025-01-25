Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Liverpool and Rangers man has been left marvelling over a player who shone at Celtic.

Graeme Souness has been left wowed by a Celtic favourite now shining in the Premier League.

Bournemouth have proven one of the English top flight’s surprise packages this season under the management of Spaniard Andoni Iraola. They are currently well in the mix for a spot in European football next season and a comfortable win over Nottingham Forest who have also been flying this term has only raised Cherries stock.

A man at the heart of their midfield has been Ryan Christie. The midfielder won seven trophies during his time at Celtic following a move from Inverness CT, and is also a Scotland regular under Steve Clarke. He appeared 151 times in Hoops before a move to Bournemouth in 2021.

Now Rangers and Liverpool legend Souness has been left marvelling over a player he knows well from watching his ex-side in Premiership battle. He reckons that Christie is part of the crop that helps put Bournemouth into top gear. Souness said in the Daily Mail: “No one should be surprised anymore by Bournemouth's results.

“I went big last week on how impressive Newcastle's midfield has been. But last Saturday, Bournemouth were even more aggressive and outworked them at St James' Park. They had done the same to Chelsea days before. Antoine Semenyo gets praise, correctly, as does Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and the left back Milos Kerkez, they have all been fabulous but I have to single out Ryan Christie.

He's an ex-Celtic boy who came as a wide player but he is the heart of the team, setting their tempo. He's aggressive, very athletic and he can pass. They face Nottingham Forest and Liverpool next and they will not be intimidated by either. The danger for them is will they run out of players? They have a small squad and big injuries but they are a proper team. Andoni Iraola deserves great credit but the big challenge will be keeping these players beyond the season.

Writing for the newspaper, Arsenal legend Martin Keown also couldn’t help but hail the Cherries group of silent but deadly stars that Christie sets the tempo for. He said: "The Bournemouth boss is mildmannered but he's really a smiling assassin. He's ruthless and it comes out in his team's performances. Just a few minutes into their 4-1 win at Newcastle last Saturday, he sat in the dugout with pen and paper in hand and a hint of a grin. He knew he had the better of Eddie Howe's side tactically and physically.

“His former club Rayo Vallecano were one of the most aggressive pressers in Europe and Iraola has brought that to the south coast. His players buzz around the pitch with pace and ravenous hunger, pushing up high and pinning opponents back. They have won the ball back more often than any other side this season. Against Newcastle, midfielder Ryan Christie pushed up to join the front four of Dango Ouattara, Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert and David Brooks as they pressed high in a five.

They made Newcastle lose their composure and the game was up. Howe's team were forced into playing long balls and when they did the Cherries centre backs just gobbled them up. Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi are like twins. They both wear gloves, both with their socks rolled down to their ankles.

“They are both tidy passers and like to play great raking cross-field balls but aren't afraid to run with it when they have the time and space. Huijsen is only 19, joined for just £15million in the summer, and already looks a bargain. Milos Kerkez is another young defender with the world at his feet. His understanding with Semenyo down the left is superb. And while Iraola's side play great football, they are masters of the dark arts too.”