Green Brigade slam Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson as they unfurl banner amid Trophy Day tifo ban
The Green Brigade have took aim at Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson for reportedly denying them permission to display a full stadium Trophy Day tifo.
The Hoops ultras group unfurled a banner of Nicholson’s face behind a red cross calling for his removal during the first-half of their league clash with St Mirren at Parkhead on the final weekend of the Premiership season.
A section of the Celtic faithful were left far from happy with Nicholson’s actions as they slammed the ‘OUTSOURCED’ club official as Nicholson watched on from the main stand alongside majority shareholder Dermot Desmond on what was supposed to be a joyous afternoon for the champions.
Taking to social media, the supporters group said: “Fan tifos banned, outsourced tifos planned,” with an attached picture from behind the scenes within the stadium.
Similar displays have been a huge point of contention of late, namely Rangers 'rebel scum' image of Graeme Souness unfurled before the Old Firm derby at Ibrox earlier this month.
Questions were asked of how an 'unacceptable' banner of that scale condemned by the Light Blues still made it into the ground.
Celtic drew 1-1 with the Buddies after James Forrest’s 94th minute strike cancelled out Jonah Agyuna’s opener to salvage a share of the spoils and bring the curtain down on yet another successful Premiership season.
Manager Brendan Rodgers beamed at full-time in his public address to supporters: “This is what it feels like to be Celtic. The day belongs to us all. It’s been an incredible season so far with one to go, but everyone has given everything.
“This is what Celtic is all about. The expectation put on us is because of the drive and ambition to be the very best. It’d why we work hard every day to make them proud and I hope they are proud today.”