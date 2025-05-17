The Hoops’ ultras group made their feelings clear towards the Parkhead chief during the first-half against St Mirren

The Green Brigade have took aim at Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson for reportedly denying them permission to display a full stadium Trophy Day tifo.

The Hoops ultras group unfurled a banner of Nicholson’s face behind a red cross calling for his removal during the first-half of their league clash with St Mirren at Parkhead on the final weekend of the Premiership season.

A section of the Celtic faithful were left far from happy with Nicholson’s actions as they slammed the ‘OUTSOURCED’ club official as Nicholson watched on from the main stand alongside majority shareholder Dermot Desmond on what was supposed to be a joyous afternoon for the champions.

Celtic fans hold aloft a TIFO of the club's most decorated player James Forrest | Getty Images

Taking to social media, the supporters group said: “Fan tifos banned, outsourced tifos planned,” with an attached picture from behind the scenes within the stadium.

Similar displays have been a huge point of contention of late, namely Rangers 'rebel scum' image of Graeme Souness unfurled before the Old Firm derby at Ibrox earlier this month.

Questions were asked of how an 'unacceptable' banner of that scale condemned by the Light Blues still made it into the ground.

Manager Brendan Rodgers beamed at full-time in his public address to supporters: “This is what it feels like to be Celtic. The day belongs to us all. It’s been an incredible season so far with one to go, but everyone has given everything.

“This is what Celtic is all about. The expectation put on us is because of the drive and ambition to be the very best. It’d why we work hard every day to make them proud and I hope they are proud today.”