The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is up and running with Celtic and Rangers having mixed fortunes on the opening day of the campaign.

Rangers forward ‘braced’ for loan transfer exit

Promising Rangers youngster Ross McCausland is attracting interest from clubs in Belgium, Scotland and England.

The 20-year-old winger is wanted by a number of Belgian second tier sides. He also has several options in Scottish football and south of the border, with Forest Green Rovers and Harrogate Town keeping tabs on his situation closely.

According to the Daily Record, Ibrox academy director Zeb Jacobs is ‘considering’ the options on the table for McCausland and will have the final decision on what is best for the player’s career progression.

McCuasland made his first-team debut during a dead rubber Premiership clash Hearts at the end of the 2021/22 season, but only featured once as a late substitute during a post-split match against Hibs last term. It’s unlikely he will get many opportunities going forward after Michael Beale’s £15million summer signing spree.

McCausland joined Rangers youth system from Linfield in 2019 and has one year left on his current deal. He starred in the Lowland League last term, netting eight goals and four assists in 31 appearances for the club’s B-team.

Celtic ‘launch £3m bid’ for Elfsborg defender

Celtic are in advanced talks to sign towering Swedish central defender Gustaf Lagerbielke as a like-for-like replacement for Celta Vigo-bound Carl Starfelt, according to reports.

Brendan Rodgers is in the market for a new centre-half as fellow Swede Starfelt gets set to depart Parkhead for the La Liga side after two successful seasons in Glasgow. An announcement confirming his exit is expected in the 48 hours.

His potential successor has already been identified, with reports in Sweden claiming Elfsborg have received a club-record £3million bid for Lagerbielke. The offer is close to being accepted by the current Allsvenskan leaders.

Standing at 6ft 3’, Lagerbielke is a powerful presence in both boxes and has scored two goals in 15 top-flight appearances so far this season. His impressive form is believed to have caught the attention of various clubs across Europe.