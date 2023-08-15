‘Has everything you want’ - Celtic star tipped for big season with club and country

Pat Nevin believes that David Turnbull will be an important player for Celtic and Scotland this season (Pic: Getty)

Celtic are two wins from two at the start of the new Scottish Premiership season as Brendan Rodgers settles back in to live with the Scottish champions.

One player who has been getting his chance under the Northern Irishman is David Turnbull, who has started both of the Hoops’ league matches so far and netted a brace in the opening clash with Ross County. The 24-year old has been tipped to be a big player not just at club level this season but also for the Scotland national team.

Former Chelsea, Everton and Motherwell star Pat Nevin believes Turnbull will do big things this campaign and believes he offers Steve Clarke some much needed depth as a goalscoring midfielder. Speaking to Sporting Post, he said: “Turnbull will be a big player not just for Celtic, but for Scotland as well.

“Turnbull has everything you want in an attacking midfielder. He may not always be flashy, but for someone that deep in midfield, he keeps getting into good positions, like Lampard did. It’s a skill that is so underrated. He is a player who will keep doing it. It used to be Bryan Robson and more recently Steven Gerrard. He reminds me of them, and I hope he can do that at International level, as we rely so much on McGinn for goals in that area.”

Nevin, a 28 times capped Scotland international himself and a boyhood Celtic fan, also spoke about the future of Kyogo Furuhashi, saying: “If Kyogo left, it would break Celtic hearts. He just signed a new deal which is good, however if the Premier League comes calling, it will be hard to turn down.